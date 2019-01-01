QQQ
Range
2.75 - 2.86
Vol / Avg.
8.9K/4.1K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.74%
52 Wk
2.93 - 4.71
Mkt Cap
985.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.86
P/E
26.96
EPS
0
Shares
357.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
MITIE Group PLC is a U.K.-based company. The company has five reportable segments: Technical services, Business services, care and custody, Landscapes, and waste. Through these segments, the company provides facilities management, consultancy, and security services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the technical services and business services segments. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

MITIE Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MITIE Group (MITFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MITIE Group (OTCPK: MITFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MITIE Group's (MITFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MITIE Group.

Q

What is the target price for MITIE Group (MITFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MITIE Group

Q

Current Stock Price for MITIE Group (MITFY)?

A

The stock price for MITIE Group (OTCPK: MITFY) is $2.755 last updated Today at 4:10:26 PM.

Q

Does MITIE Group (MITFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 19, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2012.

Q

When is MITIE Group (OTCPK:MITFY) reporting earnings?

A

MITIE Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MITIE Group (MITFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MITIE Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MITIE Group (MITFY) operate in?

A

MITIE Group is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.