QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
5.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
73.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Serrano Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of oil and gas properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Serrano Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Serrano Resources (MIRXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Serrano Resources (OTCEM: MIRXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Serrano Resources's (MIRXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Serrano Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Serrano Resources (MIRXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Serrano Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Serrano Resources (MIRXF)?

A

The stock price for Serrano Resources (OTCEM: MIRXF) is $0.08 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 19:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Serrano Resources (MIRXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Serrano Resources.

Q

When is Serrano Resources (OTCEM:MIRXF) reporting earnings?

A

Serrano Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Serrano Resources (MIRXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Serrano Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Serrano Resources (MIRXF) operate in?

A

Serrano Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.