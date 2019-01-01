QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
59.89 - 60.39
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
40.36
Shares
32.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Milbon Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in producing and selling hair care products. Its products consist of hair-coloring products, hair-styling products, shampoos, conditioners, permanent-wave products, scalp lotion, hair treatments, tools for permanent waves, and other. Hair-care products and hair-coloring products jointly contribute the majority of the company's total revenue. The company operates through a global network, including Japan, Mainland China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Milbon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Milbon (MIOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Milbon (OTCPK: MIOFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Milbon's (MIOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Milbon.

Q

What is the target price for Milbon (MIOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Milbon

Q

Current Stock Price for Milbon (MIOFF)?

A

The stock price for Milbon (OTCPK: MIOFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Milbon (MIOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Milbon.

Q

When is Milbon (OTCPK:MIOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Milbon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Milbon (MIOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Milbon.

Q

What sector and industry does Milbon (MIOFF) operate in?

A

Milbon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.