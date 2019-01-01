Milbon Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in producing and selling hair care products. Its products consist of hair-coloring products, hair-styling products, shampoos, conditioners, permanent-wave products, scalp lotion, hair treatments, tools for permanent waves, and other. Hair-care products and hair-coloring products jointly contribute the majority of the company's total revenue. The company operates through a global network, including Japan, Mainland China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, and the United States.