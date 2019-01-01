Mitsubishi Materials Corp has operations across thirty countries and multiple divisions, including cement, metals, advanced materials and tools, electronic materials and components, and aluminum. The metals division, which accounts for roughly half of group revenue, is engaged in copper mine development, smelting, and processing, along with the production and sales of precious metals. The cement business is the group's second- largest division, engaged in the production and sale of Portland cement, ready-mixed concrete, and other cement-related products. The aluminum division manufactures aluminum beverage cans, rolled aluminum products, and processed products.