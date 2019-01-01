QQQ
Mitsubishi Materials Corp has operations across thirty countries and multiple divisions, including cement, metals, advanced materials and tools, electronic materials and components, and aluminum. The metals division, which accounts for roughly half of group revenue, is engaged in copper mine development, smelting, and processing, along with the production and sales of precious metals. The cement business is the group's second- largest division, engaged in the production and sale of Portland cement, ready-mixed concrete, and other cement-related products. The aluminum division manufactures aluminum beverage cans, rolled aluminum products, and processed products.

Mitsubishi Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Materials (MIMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Materials (OTCPK: MIMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Materials's (MIMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Materials (MIMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Materials (MIMTF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Materials (OTCPK: MIMTF) is $16.49 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 19:04:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi Materials (MIMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Materials.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Materials (OTCPK:MIMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Materials (MIMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Materials (MIMTF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.