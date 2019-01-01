QQQ
Range
4 - 4.01
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/24.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 11.2
Mkt Cap
43.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
11M
Outstanding
Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. It has investments in various industry sectors, such as financials and materials. The company holds interests in an activated carbon plant in Kawaihae, Hawaii.

Millennium Sustainable Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Millennium Sustainable (MILC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Millennium Sustainable (OTCPK: MILC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Millennium Sustainable's (MILC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Millennium Sustainable.

Q

What is the target price for Millennium Sustainable (MILC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Millennium Sustainable

Q

Current Stock Price for Millennium Sustainable (MILC)?

A

The stock price for Millennium Sustainable (OTCPK: MILC) is $4 last updated Today at 3:04:22 PM.

Q

Does Millennium Sustainable (MILC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Millennium Sustainable.

Q

When is Millennium Sustainable (OTCPK:MILC) reporting earnings?

A

Millennium Sustainable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Millennium Sustainable (MILC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Millennium Sustainable.

Q

What sector and industry does Millennium Sustainable (MILC) operate in?

A

Millennium Sustainable is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.