Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/54.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
13.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Manhattan Corp Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It explores, evaluates, and develops mineral projects in Australia. The company projects include Ponton Uranium and Tibooburra Gold.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Manhattan Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manhattan Corp (MHTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manhattan Corp (OTCPK: MHTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manhattan Corp's (MHTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manhattan Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Manhattan Corp (MHTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manhattan Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Manhattan Corp (MHTZF)?

A

The stock price for Manhattan Corp (OTCPK: MHTZF) is $0.009 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:03:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manhattan Corp (MHTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manhattan Corp.

Q

When is Manhattan Corp (OTCPK:MHTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Manhattan Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manhattan Corp (MHTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manhattan Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Manhattan Corp (MHTZF) operate in?

A

Manhattan Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.