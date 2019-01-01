QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/29.3K
Div / Yield
0.13/3.94%
52 Wk
2.55 - 3.94
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
107.76
Open
-
P/E
27.78
EPS
0.54
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV is a diversified media company with interests in cable television services. The company has several business segments, including Cable Network, Internet, Telephone, Business, and other. The Cable Network segment distributes television broadcasting programs. The Internet segment provides Internet subscription services to corporate clients and individual customers. The Telephone segment provides fixed-line communications services. The Business segment provides IT services to enterprise clients, and the Other business segment provides advertising services. Megacable Holdings SAB de CV generates the majority of its revenue in Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Megacable Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Megacable Holdings (MHSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Megacable Holdings (OTCEM: MHSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Megacable Holdings's (MHSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Megacable Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Megacable Holdings (MHSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Megacable Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Megacable Holdings (MHSDF)?

A

The stock price for Megacable Holdings (OTCEM: MHSDF) is $3.251 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 16:07:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Megacable Holdings (MHSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Megacable Holdings.

Q

When is Megacable Holdings (OTCEM:MHSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Megacable Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Megacable Holdings (MHSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Megacable Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Megacable Holdings (MHSDF) operate in?

A

Megacable Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.