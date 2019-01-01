Megacable Holdings SAB de CV is a diversified media company with interests in cable television services. The company has several business segments, including Cable Network, Internet, Telephone, Business, and other. The Cable Network segment distributes television broadcasting programs. The Internet segment provides Internet subscription services to corporate clients and individual customers. The Telephone segment provides fixed-line communications services. The Business segment provides IT services to enterprise clients, and the Other business segment provides advertising services. Megacable Holdings SAB de CV generates the majority of its revenue in Mexico.