QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.28/7.44%
52 Wk
3.77 - 8.15
Mkt Cap
403.5M
Payout Ratio
8.93
Open
-
P/E
1.2
EPS
1.26
Shares
107M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
MHP SE is a Ukraine-based company engaged primarily in the poultry farming business. The company operates in four segments: Poultry & Related Operations, Grain Growing Operations, Meat-Processing & Other Agricultural Operations, and the European Operating Segment. The poultry and related operations integrate all functions related to the production & sale of chicken products, vegetable oil, and mixed fodder. The grain-growing segment comprises the production and sale of grains such as corn, sunflower, soybean, and others. The Meat segment produces and sells sausage & cooked meat, convenience foods, and goods manufactured from cattle and dairy operations. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the poultry and related operations segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MHP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MHP (MHPSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MHP (OTCPK: MHPSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MHP's (MHPSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MHP.

Q

What is the target price for MHP (MHPSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MHP

Q

Current Stock Price for MHP (MHPSY)?

A

The stock price for MHP (OTCPK: MHPSY) is $3.77 last updated Today at 5:32:34 PM.

Q

Does MHP (MHPSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MHP.

Q

When is MHP (OTCPK:MHPSY) reporting earnings?

A

MHP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MHP (MHPSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MHP.

Q

What sector and industry does MHP (MHPSY) operate in?

A

MHP is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.