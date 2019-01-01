MHP SE is a Ukraine-based company engaged primarily in the poultry farming business. The company operates in four segments: Poultry & Related Operations, Grain Growing Operations, Meat-Processing & Other Agricultural Operations, and the European Operating Segment. The poultry and related operations integrate all functions related to the production & sale of chicken products, vegetable oil, and mixed fodder. The grain-growing segment comprises the production and sale of grains such as corn, sunflower, soybean, and others. The Meat segment produces and sells sausage & cooked meat, convenience foods, and goods manufactured from cattle and dairy operations. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the poultry and related operations segment.