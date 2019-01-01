ñol

Maple Leaf Green World
(OTCQB:MGWFF)
0.0881
-0.0039[-4.24%]
Last update: 10:04AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.09 - 0.09
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.11
Open / Close0.09 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 27.5M
Vol / Avg.2.7K / 5.9K
Mkt Cap2.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Maple Leaf Green World (OTC:MGWFF), Dividends

Maple Leaf Green World issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Maple Leaf Green World generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Maple Leaf Green World Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maple Leaf Green World.

Q
What date did I need to own Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maple Leaf Green World.

Q
How much per share is the next Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maple Leaf Green World.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maple Leaf Green World.

