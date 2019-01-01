Megola Inc is a consortium group of health technologies and service company. The company has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining its diverse manufactured product portfolios which allow the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide. It controls every aspect from manufacturing to distribution of all the patented product lines giving it the best-case scenario in every competitive market space. Its team oversees all quality controls, product registrations and ensures customer satisfaction along with generating excellent shareholder value and growth.