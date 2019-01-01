QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Megola Inc is a consortium group of health technologies and service company. The company has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining its diverse manufactured product portfolios which allow the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide. It controls every aspect from manufacturing to distribution of all the patented product lines giving it the best-case scenario in every competitive market space. Its team oversees all quality controls, product registrations and ensures customer satisfaction along with generating excellent shareholder value and growth.

Megola Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Megola (MGON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Megola (OTCPK: MGON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Megola's (MGON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Megola.

Q

What is the target price for Megola (MGON) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Megola

Q

Current Stock Price for Megola (MGON)?

A

The stock price for Megola (OTCPK: MGON) is $0.00465 last updated Today at 3:50:33 PM.

Q

Does Megola (MGON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Megola.

Q

When is Megola (OTCPK:MGON) reporting earnings?

A

Megola does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Megola (MGON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Megola.

Q

What sector and industry does Megola (MGON) operate in?

A

Megola is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.