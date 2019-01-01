QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Magellan Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company is engaged in the extraction and production of small to medium-sized oil and gas properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magellan Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magellan Energy (MGLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magellan Energy (OTCEM: MGLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magellan Energy's (MGLG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magellan Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Magellan Energy (MGLG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magellan Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Magellan Energy (MGLG)?

A

The stock price for Magellan Energy (OTCEM: MGLG) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:53:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magellan Energy (MGLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magellan Energy.

Q

When is Magellan Energy (OTCEM:MGLG) reporting earnings?

A

Magellan Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magellan Energy (MGLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magellan Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Magellan Energy (MGLG) operate in?

A

Magellan Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.