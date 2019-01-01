QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
0.11/2.74%
52 Wk
3.81 - 4.87
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
52.86
Open
-
P/E
17.99
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Mercury NZ (formerly Mighty River Power) generates more than 15% of New Zealand's electricity and is one of the four major electricity generators and suppliers in the country. All electricity is now generated from renewable sources, which makes it one of the lowest-cost providers of electricity. The company operates nine hydro stations and five geothermal power plants, all located in the North Island. Mercury sells electricity to residential and commercial customers and has the largest share of the key Auckland market.

Mercury NZ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercury NZ (MGHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercury NZ (OTCGM: MGHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercury NZ's (MGHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercury NZ.

Q

What is the target price for Mercury NZ (MGHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercury NZ

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercury NZ (MGHTF)?

A

The stock price for Mercury NZ (OTCGM: MGHTF) is $3.899998 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:15:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mercury NZ (MGHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercury NZ.

Q

When is Mercury NZ (OTCGM:MGHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Mercury NZ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercury NZ (MGHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercury NZ.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercury NZ (MGHTF) operate in?

A

Mercury NZ is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.