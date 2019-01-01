QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
5.11/3.52%
52 Wk
142.75 - 180.04
Mkt Cap
25.9B
Payout Ratio
23.09
Open
-
P/E
12.86
Shares
178.5M
Outstanding
Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA manufactures tires for passenger vehicles. The company also makes tires for all types of commercial vehicles as well as bicycle, motorcycle, earthmover, aviation, and agricultural tires. Its operations are organized into three operating segments namely Automotive and related distribution; Road transportation and related distribution; Specialty businesses and related distribution. The company generates maximum revenue from Automotive and related distribution segment.

Michelin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Michelin (MGDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Michelin (OTCPK: MGDDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Michelin's (MGDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Michelin.

Q

What is the target price for Michelin (MGDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Michelin

Q

Current Stock Price for Michelin (MGDDF)?

A

The stock price for Michelin (OTCPK: MGDDF) is $145.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Michelin (MGDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Michelin.

Q

When is Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) reporting earnings?

A

Michelin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Michelin (MGDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Michelin.

Q

What sector and industry does Michelin (MGDDF) operate in?

A

Michelin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.