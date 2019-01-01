QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
31.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Megaworld Corp is a general real estate company. The company's core business is property development. The company is focused on large-scale residential and office developments including urban centers integrating office, residential, and commercial components. Megaworld is a holding company that engages in merchandise trading as well as hotel and leisure. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy. The company's operations are focused on the Phillippines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Megaworld Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Megaworld (MGAWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Megaworld (OTCPK: MGAWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Megaworld's (MGAWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Megaworld.

Q

What is the target price for Megaworld (MGAWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Megaworld

Q

Current Stock Price for Megaworld (MGAWF)?

A

The stock price for Megaworld (OTCPK: MGAWF) is $0.045 last updated Mon Apr 13 2020 19:26:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Megaworld (MGAWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Megaworld.

Q

When is Megaworld (OTCPK:MGAWF) reporting earnings?

A

Megaworld does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Megaworld (MGAWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Megaworld.

Q

What sector and industry does Megaworld (MGAWF) operate in?

A

Megaworld is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.