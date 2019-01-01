Mobivity Holdings Corp develops and operates proprietary platforms over which enterprises conduct data-driven mobile marketing campaigns. Its proprietary platforms, consisting of software available to phones, tablets, PCs, and Point of Sale ('POS") systems, allow resellers, brands and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company generates revenue by charging the resellers, brands and enterprises a per-message transactional fee, through fixed or variable software licensing fees.