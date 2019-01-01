QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
13.2K/110.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
101.1M
Outstanding
International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp, formerly Marifil Mines Ltd is a resource company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. The company's projects include the San Roque gold property, K-1 Potash, K-2 Potash K-3 & K-4 Potash, El Carmen, and Others.

International Iconic Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Iconic Gold (MFMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Iconic Gold (OTCPK: MFMLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are International Iconic Gold's (MFMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Iconic Gold.

Q

What is the target price for International Iconic Gold (MFMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Iconic Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for International Iconic Gold (MFMLF)?

A

The stock price for International Iconic Gold (OTCPK: MFMLF) is $0.0399 last updated Today at 3:20:12 PM.

Q

Does International Iconic Gold (MFMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Iconic Gold.

Q

When is International Iconic Gold (OTCPK:MFMLF) reporting earnings?

A

International Iconic Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Iconic Gold (MFMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Iconic Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does International Iconic Gold (MFMLF) operate in?

A

International Iconic Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.