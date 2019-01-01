QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend&Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management company. Its objective is to seek a high level of current return consisting of dividends, interest, and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital. The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in the securities of companies involved in the management, ownership, and operation of infrastructure and utilities. It also invests in senior secured loans generally considered to be high-yield securities. The company portfolio of investments consists of the investment in the common stocks, master limited partnerships, and senior floating-rate loan interests.

Macquarie/First Trust Glb Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macquarie/First Trust Glb (MFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macquarie/First Trust Glb (NYSE: MFD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Macquarie/First Trust Glb's (MFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macquarie/First Trust Glb.

Q

What is the target price for Macquarie/First Trust Glb (MFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macquarie/First Trust Glb

Q

Current Stock Price for Macquarie/First Trust Glb (MFD)?

A

The stock price for Macquarie/First Trust Glb (NYSE: MFD) is $9.3 last updated Today at 3:44:09 PM.

Q

Does Macquarie/First Trust Glb (MFD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Macquarie/First Trust Glb (NYSE:MFD) reporting earnings?

A

Macquarie/First Trust Glb does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macquarie/First Trust Glb (MFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macquarie/First Trust Glb.

Q

What sector and industry does Macquarie/First Trust Glb (MFD) operate in?

A

Macquarie/First Trust Glb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.