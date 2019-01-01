Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend&Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management company. Its objective is to seek a high level of current return consisting of dividends, interest, and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital. The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in the securities of companies involved in the management, ownership, and operation of infrastructure and utilities. It also invests in senior secured loans generally considered to be high-yield securities. The company portfolio of investments consists of the investment in the common stocks, master limited partnerships, and senior floating-rate loan interests.