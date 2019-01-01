QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
M & F Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The Bank has seven branches in North Carolina: two in Durham, two in Raleigh, and one each in Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The company operates as a single business segment and offers a wide variety of consumer and commercial banking services and products. The Bank offers banking services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans and credit cards.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

M & F Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy M & F Bancorp (MFBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of M & F Bancorp (OTCPK: MFBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are M & F Bancorp's (MFBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for M & F Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for M & F Bancorp (MFBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for M & F Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for M & F Bancorp (MFBP)?

A

The stock price for M & F Bancorp (OTCPK: MFBP) is $6.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:18:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does M & F Bancorp (MFBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is M & F Bancorp (OTCPK:MFBP) reporting earnings?

A

M & F Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is M & F Bancorp (MFBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for M & F Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does M & F Bancorp (MFBP) operate in?

A

M & F Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.