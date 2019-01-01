M & F Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The Bank has seven branches in North Carolina: two in Durham, two in Raleigh, and one each in Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The company operates as a single business segment and offers a wide variety of consumer and commercial banking services and products. The Bank offers banking services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans and credit cards.