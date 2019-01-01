QQQ
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Exploration for and production of oil and gas; Services; Power; Trading and Holding and related operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Exploration for and production of the oil and gas segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Indonesia.

Medco Energi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medco Energi (MEYYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medco Energi (OTCPK: MEYYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medco Energi's (MEYYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medco Energi.

Q

What is the target price for Medco Energi (MEYYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medco Energi

Q

Current Stock Price for Medco Energi (MEYYY)?

A

The stock price for Medco Energi (OTCPK: MEYYY) is $3.78 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 14:51:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medco Energi (MEYYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 21, 2010.

Q

When is Medco Energi (OTCPK:MEYYY) reporting earnings?

A

Medco Energi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medco Energi (MEYYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medco Energi.

Q

What sector and industry does Medco Energi (MEYYY) operate in?

A

Medco Energi is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.