QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.04/11.18%
52 Wk
9.3 - 13.2
Mkt Cap
869.9M
Payout Ratio
64.18
Open
-
P/E
12.25
Shares
93.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mercialys SA is a real estate company based in France and Europe. The firm and its subsidiaries owns and manages shopping centers in France. It has developed and promoted G LA GALLERIE brand for all its shopping centers. The company mainly operates in France. Its strategy is based on sustainable value creation through investments in medium-sized properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mercialys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercialys (MEIYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercialys (OTCPK: MEIYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercialys's (MEIYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercialys.

Q

What is the target price for Mercialys (MEIYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercialys

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercialys (MEIYF)?

A

The stock price for Mercialys (OTCPK: MEIYF) is $9.3 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 19:41:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mercialys (MEIYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercialys.

Q

When is Mercialys (OTCPK:MEIYF) reporting earnings?

A

Mercialys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercialys (MEIYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercialys.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercialys (MEIYF) operate in?

A

Mercialys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.