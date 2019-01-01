Methes Energies International Ltd is a renewable energy company. It offers an array of products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. Its products and services portfolio includes pretreatment solutions, biodiesel processors, engineering services, software, and marketing services. The company has the United States and Canada's geographic segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the sale of biodiesel. The company's production and demonstration facilities are located in Mississauga and Sombra in Ontario, Canada.