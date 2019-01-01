QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.57 - 3.5
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/14.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.54 - 6.8
Mkt Cap
51.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
19.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 7:29AM
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on auto-immune and pediatric diseases in the USA and Canada. The company's only reportable segment being the products sold and the marketing services offered to the pharmaceutical industry. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States. Its product portfolio includes Rasuvo, Ixinity,Triamcinolone Hexacetonide , and Treosulfan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX: MEDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medexus Pharmaceuticals's (MEDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medexus Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX: MEDXF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MEDXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)?

A

The stock price for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX: MEDXF) is $2.574 last updated Today at 2:30:10 PM.

Q

Does Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medexus Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:MEDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Medexus Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medexus Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF) operate in?

A

Medexus Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.