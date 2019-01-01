Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on auto-immune and pediatric diseases in the USA and Canada. The company's only reportable segment being the products sold and the marketing services offered to the pharmaceutical industry. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States. Its product portfolio includes Rasuvo, Ixinity,Triamcinolone Hexacetonide , and Treosulfan.