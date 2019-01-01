QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
MediaTechnics Corp operates as a consultant and developer of advertising websites and applications for the cannabis industry. It develops the BlazeNow website and mobile applications. BlazeNow is a suite of mobile apps for the iOS and Android operating systems and a website designed to provide product and location specific advertising as well as a mutually beneficial consumer review system for dispensaries, doctors and delivery services to the burgeoning legal cannabis industry.

MediaTechnics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MediaTechnics (MEDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MediaTechnics (OTCEM: MEDT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MediaTechnics's (MEDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MediaTechnics.

Q

What is the target price for MediaTechnics (MEDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MediaTechnics

Q

Current Stock Price for MediaTechnics (MEDT)?

A

The stock price for MediaTechnics (OTCEM: MEDT) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:49:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MediaTechnics (MEDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MediaTechnics.

Q

When is MediaTechnics (OTCEM:MEDT) reporting earnings?

A

MediaTechnics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MediaTechnics (MEDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MediaTechnics.

Q

What sector and industry does MediaTechnics (MEDT) operate in?

A

MediaTechnics is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.