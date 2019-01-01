QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 11:34AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
MedX Holdings Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in acquiring real estate as well as develop and build residential or commercial properties for long term cash flow or for immediate sale. Geographically, it operates throughout the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MedX Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MedX Holdings (MEDH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MedX Holdings (OTCPK: MEDH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MedX Holdings's (MEDH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MedX Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for MedX Holdings (MEDH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MedX Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for MedX Holdings (MEDH)?

A

The stock price for MedX Holdings (OTCPK: MEDH) is $0.0024 last updated Today at 2:53:23 PM.

Q

Does MedX Holdings (MEDH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MedX Holdings.

Q

When is MedX Holdings (OTCPK:MEDH) reporting earnings?

A

MedX Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MedX Holdings (MEDH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MedX Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does MedX Holdings (MEDH) operate in?

A

MedX Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.