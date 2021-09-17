MedX Holdings Acquires Texas-Based Hemp Company Craft Herbs

MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC:MEDH), a brands and acquisition company, is acquiring Craft Herbs LLC., a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Craft Herbs LLC, established in 2017, has a license to cultivate and process hemp in South Texas, including proprietary products such as fiber, feed, fuel, biomass and CBD.

It currently operates three South Texas-based facilities, located at San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Laredo, along the Mexican border.

“Bringing in Craft Herbs LLC. is one more milestone for us again, as we continue to increase shareholder value, brand awareness, and adding new capabilities and capacities to MedX soon to be Verdosa Holdings, this moves us forward in achieving our long-term operational strategy as a vertically integrated cannabis company from SEED to RETAIL,” Hans Enriquez, the company’s CEO stated. “We intend on building a strong Texas hemp industry by creating the demand and also the supply.“

Price Action

MedX Holdings’ shares traded 10.64% higher at $0.0052 per share at the time of writing, Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of GreenForce Staffing on Unsplash