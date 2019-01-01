Medical Imaging Corp is a United States-based healthcare services company focused on the acquisition of existing full-service imaging clinics. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides medical diagnostic imaging services. The services provided include magnetic resonance imaging, CT scans, ultrasound, X-ray, and others. The group has operations in the United States and Canada. The organization generates revenue from the medical scans services and teleradiology services, of which medical scans services contributes the maximum to the revenue.