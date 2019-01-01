QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
88.63 - 88.63
Mkt Cap
26.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
6.48
Shares
303M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Menicon Co Ltd is a contact lens manufacturing company. It is involved in manufacturing, sales, export, and import of contact lenses and other medical goods, manufacturing and sales of medical instruments, sales of medical supplies and research and development of intraocular lenses. The firm's products include soft lenses, gas permeable lenses and lens care products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Menicon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Menicon (MECNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Menicon (OTCPK: MECNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Menicon's (MECNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Menicon.

Q

What is the target price for Menicon (MECNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Menicon

Q

Current Stock Price for Menicon (MECNY)?

A

The stock price for Menicon (OTCPK: MECNY) is $88.63 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 17:50:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Menicon (MECNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Menicon.

Q

When is Menicon (OTCPK:MECNY) reporting earnings?

A

Menicon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Menicon (MECNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Menicon.

Q

What sector and industry does Menicon (MECNY) operate in?

A

Menicon is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.