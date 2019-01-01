MediXall Group Inc is a business incubator of development-stage healthcare technology companies. It has developed a cloud-based electronic marketplace where clients can shop for medical services; diagnostic procedures and services; and medical equipment and devices. The company's platform connects physicians and service providers to patients, and payers to the physicians and service providers, across all healthcare settings. The company is planning to generate revenues through Technology Fees, Subscription and Services, Financing Revenue, and Partner Product and Services.