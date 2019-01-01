QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
MediXall Group Inc is a business incubator of development-stage healthcare technology companies. It has developed a cloud-based electronic marketplace where clients can shop for medical services; diagnostic procedures and services; and medical equipment and devices. The company's platform connects physicians and service providers to patients, and payers to the physicians and service providers, across all healthcare settings. The company is planning to generate revenues through Technology Fees, Subscription and Services, Financing Revenue, and Partner Product and Services.

MediXall Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MediXall Group (MDXL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MediXall Group (OTCQB: MDXL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MediXall Group's (MDXL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MediXall Group.

Q

What is the target price for MediXall Group (MDXL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MediXall Group

Q

Current Stock Price for MediXall Group (MDXL)?

A

The stock price for MediXall Group (OTCQB: MDXL) is $2 last updated Today at 2:39:27 PM.

Q

Does MediXall Group (MDXL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MediXall Group.

Q

When is MediXall Group (OTCQB:MDXL) reporting earnings?

A

MediXall Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MediXall Group (MDXL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MediXall Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MediXall Group (MDXL) operate in?

A

MediXall Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.