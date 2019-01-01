QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Middlebury National Corp together with its subsidiaries provides financial services to individuals and business customers through its branches in west central Vermont. It offers loans, mortgages, online and mobile banking.

Analyst Ratings

Middlebury National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Middlebury National (MDVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Middlebury National (OTCPK: MDVT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Middlebury National's (MDVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Middlebury National.

Q

What is the target price for Middlebury National (MDVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Middlebury National

Q

Current Stock Price for Middlebury National (MDVT)?

A

The stock price for Middlebury National (OTCPK: MDVT) is $47.5 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:45:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Middlebury National (MDVT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2013.

Q

When is Middlebury National (OTCPK:MDVT) reporting earnings?

A

Middlebury National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Middlebury National (MDVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Middlebury National.

Q

What sector and industry does Middlebury National (MDVT) operate in?

A

Middlebury National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.