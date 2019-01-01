Medartis Holding AG is a medical device company. Its product profile is divided into APTUS products and MODUS products. APTUS includes products for Hand, Wrist, Elbow, Shoulder, and Foot. MODUS comprises products for Cranium, Midface, and mandible. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from EMEA and also has a presence in APAC; LATAM and North America.