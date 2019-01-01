QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
59 - 59
Mkt Cap
694.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
11.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medartis Holding AG is a medical device company. Its product profile is divided into APTUS products and MODUS products. APTUS includes products for Hand, Wrist, Elbow, Shoulder, and Foot. MODUS comprises products for Cranium, Midface, and mandible. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from EMEA and also has a presence in APAC; LATAM and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medartis Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medartis Holding (MDRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medartis Holding (OTCPK: MDRSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medartis Holding's (MDRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medartis Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Medartis Holding (MDRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medartis Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Medartis Holding (MDRSF)?

A

The stock price for Medartis Holding (OTCPK: MDRSF) is $59 last updated Wed Mar 10 2021 19:02:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medartis Holding (MDRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medartis Holding.

Q

When is Medartis Holding (OTCPK:MDRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Medartis Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medartis Holding (MDRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medartis Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Medartis Holding (MDRSF) operate in?

A

Medartis Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.