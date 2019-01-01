QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medra Corp is engaged in the acquisition, development and commercial exploitation of hydrogen-based technologies.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medra (MDRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medra (OTCEM: MDRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medra's (MDRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medra.

Q

What is the target price for Medra (MDRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medra

Q

Current Stock Price for Medra (MDRA)?

A

The stock price for Medra (OTCEM: MDRA) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:23:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medra (MDRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medra.

Q

When is Medra (OTCEM:MDRA) reporting earnings?

A

Medra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medra (MDRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medra.

Q

What sector and industry does Medra (MDRA) operate in?

A

Medra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.