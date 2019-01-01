QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 2:43PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
MDM Permian Inc is a United States based company engaged in oil exploration. It is active in the Permian Basin Wolfcamp play of West Texas. The Permian Basin offers the chance for production of multi-million barrel reserves of oil and natural gas from non-conventional reservoirs. The company is also pursuing lease/drilling opportunities in West Texas counties in the Midland Basin.

MDM Permian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MDM Permian (MDMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MDM Permian (OTCPK: MDMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MDM Permian's (MDMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MDM Permian.

Q

What is the target price for MDM Permian (MDMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MDM Permian

Q

Current Stock Price for MDM Permian (MDMP)?

A

The stock price for MDM Permian (OTCPK: MDMP) is $0.11668 last updated Today at 3:25:19 PM.

Q

Does MDM Permian (MDMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MDM Permian.

Q

When is MDM Permian (OTCPK:MDMP) reporting earnings?

A

MDM Permian does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MDM Permian (MDMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MDM Permian.

Q

What sector and industry does MDM Permian (MDMP) operate in?

A

MDM Permian is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.