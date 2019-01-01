QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Medical International Technology Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing a needle-free device for use in injecting medicine and supplements for human and animal use. The group has 5 products for the human market and 9 products for the animal market. The company concentrates its activities in the medical and para-medical sectors, in particular, in the field of medical devices. Geographically, the business activities are carried out through the region of Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medical International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical International (MDLH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical International (OTCEM: MDLH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medical International's (MDLH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical International.

Q

What is the target price for Medical International (MDLH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical International (MDLH)?

A

The stock price for Medical International (OTCEM: MDLH) is $0.0031 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:42:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medical International (MDLH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medical International.

Q

When is Medical International (OTCEM:MDLH) reporting earnings?

A

Medical International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical International (MDLH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical International (MDLH) operate in?

A

Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.