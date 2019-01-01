QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Mdechem Inc is a chemical manufacturing company. The company's product include Sandklene 950 a U.S. patented chemical solution that recovers hydrocarbons from tar/oil sands, Diesel Clean Power 500 an EPA verified technology making engines operate more effectively while using less fuel and reducing emission pollutants and Phosfamid patented chemical solution that inhibits metal corrosion and reduces friction.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mdechem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mdechem (MDKM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mdechem (OTCEM: MDKM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mdechem's (MDKM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mdechem.

Q

What is the target price for Mdechem (MDKM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mdechem

Q

Current Stock Price for Mdechem (MDKM)?

A

The stock price for Mdechem (OTCEM: MDKM) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:49:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mdechem (MDKM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mdechem.

Q

When is Mdechem (OTCEM:MDKM) reporting earnings?

A

Mdechem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mdechem (MDKM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mdechem.

Q

What sector and industry does Mdechem (MDKM) operate in?

A

Mdechem is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.