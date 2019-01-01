Modec Inc operates as a general contractor with specialization in engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of floating production systems. It offers floating production storage and offloading vessels, floating storage and offloading vessels, tension leg platforms, semisubmersibles, and mobile offshore production units. The company also offers operation of its production systems and maintenance services across the globe. Although Modec services offshore markets worldwide, the majority of revenue is derived from Brazilian markets. Modec's vessels are designed to retrieve fluids and gases from reservoirs ranging from subsea to deepwater.