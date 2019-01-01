Medigene (OTC:MDGEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Medigene
Medigene Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Medigene (OTCPK: MDGEF) was reported by Berenberg on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MDGEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Medigene (OTCPK: MDGEF) was provided by Berenberg, and Medigene initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Medigene, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Medigene was filed on July 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Medigene (MDGEF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Medigene (MDGEF) is trading at is $3.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
