Medigene AG is a Germany based biotechnology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is primarily engaged in developing immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development. The group is focused on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies. The operating segments of the organization are Immunotherapies and Other products. Immunotherapies consist of T-cell receptor-based adoptive T-cell therapy, DC vaccines, and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies. The group operates in the United States, Europe, and Other countries, of which majority of the revenue is derived from operations in the United States.