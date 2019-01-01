QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
2.58 - 5.15
Mkt Cap
106.1M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
24.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 5:33AM
Medigene AG is a Germany based biotechnology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is primarily engaged in developing immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development. The group is focused on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies. The operating segments of the organization are Immunotherapies and Other products. Immunotherapies consist of T-cell receptor-based adoptive T-cell therapy, DC vaccines, and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies. The group operates in the United States, Europe, and Other countries, of which majority of the revenue is derived from operations in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Medigene Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medigene (MDGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medigene (OTCPK: MDGEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medigene's (MDGEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medigene.

Q

What is the target price for Medigene (MDGEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medigene (OTCPK: MDGEF) was reported by Berenberg on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MDGEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medigene (MDGEF)?

A

The stock price for Medigene (OTCPK: MDGEF) is $4.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:29:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medigene (MDGEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medigene.

Q

When is Medigene (OTCPK:MDGEF) reporting earnings?

A

Medigene does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medigene (MDGEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medigene.

Q

What sector and industry does Medigene (MDGEF) operate in?

A

Medigene is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.