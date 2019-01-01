Medical Developments International Ltd is a specialized healthcare company. It manufactures and distributes the pharmaceutical drug and medical and veterinary equipment. The company provides a range of products in the areas of pain management, asthma, and resuscitation, plus veterinary equipment. It is organized into three business units: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary products. Majority of its revenue comes from Pharmaceuticals Unit which engages in the sale of Penthrox within Australia, New Zealand, Europe the UK and some sales in Canada, the Middle East, Asia and South Africa.