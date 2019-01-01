QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medical Developments International Ltd is a specialized healthcare company. It manufactures and distributes the pharmaceutical drug and medical and veterinary equipment. The company provides a range of products in the areas of pain management, asthma, and resuscitation, plus veterinary equipment. It is organized into three business units: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary products. Majority of its revenue comes from Pharmaceuticals Unit which engages in the sale of Penthrox within Australia, New Zealand, Europe the UK and some sales in Canada, the Middle East, Asia and South Africa.

Medical Developments Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Developments Intl (MDDVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Developments Intl (OTCPK: MDDVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medical Developments Intl's (MDDVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical Developments Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Medical Developments Intl (MDDVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical Developments Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Developments Intl (MDDVF)?

A

The stock price for Medical Developments Intl (OTCPK: MDDVF) is $3.53 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:37:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medical Developments Intl (MDDVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medical Developments Intl.

Q

When is Medical Developments Intl (OTCPK:MDDVF) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Developments Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical Developments Intl (MDDVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Developments Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Developments Intl (MDDVF) operate in?

A

Medical Developments Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.