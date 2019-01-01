Mad Catz Interactive Inc is a Canadian company which is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing interactive entertainment products marketed under Mad Catz (gaming), Tritton (audio), and Saitek (simulation) brands. The company's products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, specialty controllers, and other accessories. It caters to gamers and simulation enthusiast across multiple platforms including in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, PC (Personal Computers) and Mac computers, smartphones, tablets and other smart devices. The company distributes its products through various retailers around the globe. Mad Catz derives the majority of its revenue from Americas.