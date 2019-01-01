QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Medical Connections Holdings Inc is a healthcare staffing company which provides staffing services for allied professionals and nurses to our clients on a national basis. It provides recruiting and staffing services for permanent and temporary positions, with an option for the clients and candidates to choose the most beneficial working arrangements. Geographically, the activities are carried out through Florida, United States.

Medical Connections Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Connections Hldgs (MCTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Connections Hldgs (OTCEM: MCTH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medical Connections Hldgs's (MCTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical Connections Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Medical Connections Hldgs (MCTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical Connections Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Connections Hldgs (MCTH)?

A

The stock price for Medical Connections Hldgs (OTCEM: MCTH) is $0.035 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 17:00:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medical Connections Hldgs (MCTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medical Connections Hldgs.

Q

When is Medical Connections Hldgs (OTCEM:MCTH) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Connections Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical Connections Hldgs (MCTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Connections Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Connections Hldgs (MCTH) operate in?

A

Medical Connections Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.