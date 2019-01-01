QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.15/4.80%
52 Wk
2.66 - 3.17
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
73.22
Open
-
P/E
17.83
EPS
0
Shares
965.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Metcash is a wholesale distribution and marketing company specialising in grocery, fresh produce, liquor, hardware, and other fast-moving consumer goods. Metcash has three business units: food and grocery, liquor, and hardware. Centralised wholesale distribution enables retailers to gain access to the combined scale of a large number of retailers to negotiate meaningful volume discounts.

Analyst Ratings

Metcash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metcash (MCSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metcash (OTCPK: MCSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metcash's (MCSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metcash.

Q

What is the target price for Metcash (MCSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metcash

Q

Current Stock Price for Metcash (MCSHF)?

A

The stock price for Metcash (OTCPK: MCSHF) is $3.08 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 19:59:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metcash (MCSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metcash.

Q

When is Metcash (OTCPK:MCSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Metcash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metcash (MCSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metcash.

Q

What sector and industry does Metcash (MCSHF) operate in?

A

Metcash is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.