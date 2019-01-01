QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Microart Inc provides stem cell solutions, the therapeutic applications of Adult stem cells & the development & commercialization of cell-based anti-ageing research and cosmetic products. The company is developing proprietary technology for the treatment of diabetes.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Microart Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Microart (MCRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Microart (OTCEM: MCRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Microart's (MCRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Microart.

Q

What is the target price for Microart (MCRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Microart

Q

Current Stock Price for Microart (MCRT)?

A

The stock price for Microart (OTCEM: MCRT) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jul 01 2021 18:41:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Microart (MCRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Microart.

Q

When is Microart (OTCEM:MCRT) reporting earnings?

A

Microart does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Microart (MCRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Microart.

Q

What sector and industry does Microart (MCRT) operate in?

A

Microart is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.