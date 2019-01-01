MicroPort Scientific Corp develops, makes, and markets medical devices in four major segments: orthopedics, cardiovascular, cardiac rhythm management, and others. The orthopedics business sells reconstructive joints, spine, trauma, and sports medicine products, and other implants and equipment. The cardiovascular devices business sells products for the treatment of coronary artery disease. The CRM business develops and manufactures defibrillators, cardiac therapy devices, and pacemakers. The others business sells endovascular, electrophysiological, neurovascular, and surgical devices. MicroPort Scientific generates the largest proportion of its revenue in China.