QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.67 - 2.73
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.19%
52 Wk
2.88 - 9.3
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.73
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
MicroPort Scientific Corp develops, makes, and markets medical devices in four major segments: orthopedics, cardiovascular, cardiac rhythm management, and others. The orthopedics business sells reconstructive joints, spine, trauma, and sports medicine products, and other implants and equipment. The cardiovascular devices business sells products for the treatment of coronary artery disease. The CRM business develops and manufactures defibrillators, cardiac therapy devices, and pacemakers. The others business sells endovascular, electrophysiological, neurovascular, and surgical devices. MicroPort Scientific generates the largest proportion of its revenue in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MicroPort Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MicroPort Scientific (MCRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MicroPort Scientific (OTCPK: MCRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MicroPort Scientific's (MCRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MicroPort Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for MicroPort Scientific (MCRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MicroPort Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for MicroPort Scientific (MCRPF)?

A

The stock price for MicroPort Scientific (OTCPK: MCRPF) is $2.67 last updated Today at 3:10:39 PM.

Q

Does MicroPort Scientific (MCRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MicroPort Scientific.

Q

When is MicroPort Scientific (OTCPK:MCRPF) reporting earnings?

A

MicroPort Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MicroPort Scientific (MCRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MicroPort Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does MicroPort Scientific (MCRPF) operate in?

A

MicroPort Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.