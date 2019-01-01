QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
McRae Industries Inc operates in the footwear industry. Its principal lines of business are manufacturing and selling military combat boots and importing and selling western and work boots. It operates through the Western and Lifestyle Segments. The Western and Lifestyle segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes western, ladies fashion, and children's footwear products under the Dan Post, Dingo, and Laredo Western Boots brand names.

Analyst Ratings

McRae Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McRae Industries (MCRAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McRae Industries (OTCPK: MCRAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McRae Industries's (MCRAB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for McRae Industries.

Q

What is the target price for McRae Industries (MCRAB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for McRae Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for McRae Industries (MCRAB)?

A

The stock price for McRae Industries (OTCPK: MCRAB) is $36.5 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:39:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does McRae Industries (MCRAB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is McRae Industries (OTCPK:MCRAB) reporting earnings?

A

McRae Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is McRae Industries (MCRAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McRae Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does McRae Industries (MCRAB) operate in?

A

McRae Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.