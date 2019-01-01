QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Midland Capital Holdings Corp is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate a residential mortgage and, to a lesser extent, consumer, multi-family, and other loans in its primary market area. The company also makes substantial investments in investment securities and money market mutual funds.

Midland Capital Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Midland Capital Hldgs (MCPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Midland Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: MCPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Midland Capital Hldgs's (MCPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Midland Capital Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Midland Capital Hldgs (MCPH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Midland Capital Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Midland Capital Hldgs (MCPH)?

A

The stock price for Midland Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: MCPH) is $11.05 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:10:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Midland Capital Hldgs (MCPH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 10, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Midland Capital Hldgs (OTCPK:MCPH) reporting earnings?

A

Midland Capital Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Midland Capital Hldgs (MCPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Midland Capital Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Midland Capital Hldgs (MCPH) operate in?

A

Midland Capital Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.