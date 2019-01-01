QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
MultiCorp International Inc engages in the medical business in the United States. The company is in the development stage of patented migraine medicine.


MultiCorp International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MultiCorp International (MCIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MultiCorp International (OTCPK: MCIC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MultiCorp International's (MCIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MultiCorp International.

Q

What is the target price for MultiCorp International (MCIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MultiCorp International

Q

Current Stock Price for MultiCorp International (MCIC)?

A

The stock price for MultiCorp International (OTCPK: MCIC) is $0.0046 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.

Q

Does MultiCorp International (MCIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MultiCorp International.

Q

When is MultiCorp International (OTCPK:MCIC) reporting earnings?

A

MultiCorp International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MultiCorp International (MCIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MultiCorp International.

Q

What sector and industry does MultiCorp International (MCIC) operate in?

A

MultiCorp International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.