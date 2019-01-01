QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.05
Mkt Cap
409.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-76092.81
Shares
-
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Matchaah Holdings Inc is a food and beverage company based in Minneapolis. The firm through its subsidiary develops, manufactures, sells healthy beverages, blends, mixes, and groceries made with matcha tea to the grocery, drug, mass, club, convenience store, e-commerce and foodservice channels. The company has operations in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Matchaah Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Matchaah Holdings (MCHA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Matchaah Holdings (OTCPK: MCHA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Matchaah Holdings's (MCHA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Matchaah Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Matchaah Holdings (MCHA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Matchaah Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Matchaah Holdings (MCHA)?

A

The stock price for Matchaah Holdings (OTCPK: MCHA) is $0.0081 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:30:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Matchaah Holdings (MCHA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matchaah Holdings.

Q

When is Matchaah Holdings (OTCPK:MCHA) reporting earnings?

A

Matchaah Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Matchaah Holdings (MCHA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Matchaah Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Matchaah Holdings (MCHA) operate in?

A

Matchaah Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.