Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
7.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
257.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd is a Canadian gold exploration company primarily involved in the identification, acquisition and development of prospective properties in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Its project includes SPJ Gold Project that targets High-grade Gold with Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Silver, REE's; and Charlevoix Silica Property.

MacDonald Mines Explr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MacDonald Mines Explr (MCDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MacDonald Mines Explr (OTCPK: MCDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MacDonald Mines Explr's (MCDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MacDonald Mines Explr.

Q

What is the target price for MacDonald Mines Explr (MCDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MacDonald Mines Explr

Q

Current Stock Price for MacDonald Mines Explr (MCDMF)?

A

The stock price for MacDonald Mines Explr (OTCPK: MCDMF) is $0.0295 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:12:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MacDonald Mines Explr (MCDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MacDonald Mines Explr.

Q

When is MacDonald Mines Explr (OTCPK:MCDMF) reporting earnings?

A

MacDonald Mines Explr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MacDonald Mines Explr (MCDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MacDonald Mines Explr.

Q

What sector and industry does MacDonald Mines Explr (MCDMF) operate in?

A

MacDonald Mines Explr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.