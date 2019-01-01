Mestek Inc and its subsidiaries operate in two manufacturing business segments: heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. The company manufactures its HVAC equipment and metal forming equipment at twelve factory locations and sells through an established distributor, dealer and manufacturer's representative channels, primarily in the United States and Canada. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and Rest of the World.