There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Mestek Inc and its subsidiaries operate in two manufacturing business segments: heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. The company manufactures its HVAC equipment and metal forming equipment at twelve factory locations and sells through an established distributor, dealer and manufacturer's representative channels, primarily in the United States and Canada. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and Rest of the World.

Analyst Ratings

Mestek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mestek (MCCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mestek (OTCPK: MCCK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mestek's (MCCK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mestek.

Q

What is the target price for Mestek (MCCK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mestek

Q

Current Stock Price for Mestek (MCCK)?

A

The stock price for Mestek (OTCPK: MCCK) is $32.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mestek (MCCK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2012.

Q

When is Mestek (OTCPK:MCCK) reporting earnings?

A

Mestek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mestek (MCCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mestek.

Q

What sector and industry does Mestek (MCCK) operate in?

A

Mestek is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.