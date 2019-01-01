QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
201.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
174.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
McBride PLC is a supplier of private label household and personal care products. The company's operating segment includes Liquids; Unit Dosing; Powders; Aerosols; Asia Pacific and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Liquids segment. The Liquids segment includes anything sold in a bottle or pouch, such as washing up liquid, bleach, disinfecting sprays. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Other European regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

McBride Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McBride (MCBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McBride (OTCGM: MCBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McBride's (MCBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for McBride.

Q

What is the target price for McBride (MCBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for McBride

Q

Current Stock Price for McBride (MCBRF)?

A

The stock price for McBride (OTCGM: MCBRF) is $1.16 last updated Fri Feb 19 2021 15:36:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does McBride (MCBRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is McBride (OTCGM:MCBRF) reporting earnings?

A

McBride does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is McBride (MCBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McBride.

Q

What sector and industry does McBride (MCBRF) operate in?

A

McBride is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.