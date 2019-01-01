McBride PLC is a supplier of private label household and personal care products. The company's operating segment includes Liquids; Unit Dosing; Powders; Aerosols; Asia Pacific and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Liquids segment. The Liquids segment includes anything sold in a bottle or pouch, such as washing up liquid, bleach, disinfecting sprays. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Other European regions.